Darby Dean makes history at OU

PICTURED: Darby Dean was recognized on national TV (ABC) during the OU and Oklahoma State football game.

PICTURED: Darby with her parents Tammy and Scott Dean and brother Grant. Her sister Brittany Briggs watched the proud moment on TV in Sanger. Darby at the OU game on Saturday night with her Sooner Schooner Driver patch.

Sanger’s Darby Dean made history in No. 18 Oklahoma's Bedlam match against No. 14 Oklahoma State Saturday night.

Dean became the first woman to drive the Sooner Schooner in school history. The Sooner Schooner has been an OU tradition since first appearing in 1964.

“The most indescribable experience ever,” Dean told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “I wish I had words to answer the question but I don’t. It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The game was nationally televised on ABC. The telecast highlighted Dean driving the Sooner Schooner after a touchdown by OU.

Darby is a member of the OU RUF / NEKS Lil’ Sis. The mission of the OU RUF/NEKS and RUF/NEK Lil’ Sis is to support the athletic teams at the University of Oklahoma by generating crowd enthusiasm and actively engaging with their fans. They are ambassadors and represent the University at a variety of alumni, civic and charitable events and are committed to displaying a positive and collegiate image at all times that reflects the values of the University of Oklahoma.

Darby posted a thank you. “I’ve been thinking all day of the right words to say and I realized that I’m never going to have the perfect words, but I do have so much to be thankful for. In this season of thanksgiving I’d like to begin this post by saying thank you to all of my friends, family and advisors who have supported me from the very beginning of this whole process. You have constantly encouraged & inspired me and I will never be able to thank you enough for that.

To all of the past and present RUF/NEK Lil’ Sis, thank you. Two years ago our leadership proposed the idea of us getting our own shotguns so that we could become equals with the guys on gun line. You all were the spark behind this flame and I am eternally grateful for you. Every woman before has paved the way for all of the women in this organization and without y’all we wouldn’t have the opportunities we do today.

To all of the little girls, young women, and even older women — chase your dreams. You are never too young or too old to make a difference and inspire others. You are just as capable as any other person and never let anyone tell you different. Challenge the status quo. Just because it’s never been done, doesn’t mean it can’t be done.”

“Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the assessment that something else is more important than fear.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt