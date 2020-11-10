SANGER FFA CRAFT SHOW CANCELED

It is with great sadness that the Sanger FFA Craft show scheduled for December 12, 2020 has been canceled. The safety of the faithful vendors and community come first, said Sanger High School principal Jennie Flaa, in a press release last week. Due to constraints with COVID-19, they felt they could not be able to provide a safe environment for the public. All vendors will be contacted and refunded their booth rental fee.

They fully plan to continue the annual event in future years and hope everyone can respect the hard decision that was made to cancel the event this year.

If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to call Sanger High School or email the SHS principal at jflaa@sangerisd.net.