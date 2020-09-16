2020 Fall Sports Guide
September 16, 2020
Using a cell phone, just scroll down to find the Fall Sports Guide or go to Sanger News PAST ISSUES for the PDF download. Link appears on top of the website if you are using a computer. Feel free to share with family and friends! FREE souvenir copies will be on newsstands, as well. Also at most of the businesses in this guide. Thanks to all the businesses that advertised to make this SPECIAL SECTION possible.
