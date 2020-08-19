Perkins named Interim Police Chief

Sanger City Manager Alina Ciocan has appointed I have appointed Lieutenant Jonathan Perkins to serve as Interim Police Chief while they go through the recruitment process. The position will be posted in the upcoming weeks and will be open to both internal and external candidates.

Perkins is a 1994 Sanger High School graduate. He was hired as a reserve officer in June of 2000 and became full-time six months later. In July of 2008, he was promoted to detective and in March of 2017 was promoted to Lieutenant. Perkins said Wednesday, he is interested in being the full-time chief.

LEFT - Jonathan Perkins (left) will be Interim Police Chief for the Sanger Department. Curtis Amyx (right) retired last week after 36 years with Sanger PD, 20 years as chief.