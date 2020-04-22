Sportsman 2 coming to Lois Road East

Construction of “The Sportsman 2” is a reality. All the zoning and permits have been approved by the City of Sanger and will allow the development of the convenience store and fueling facility consisting of 10,000 square ft., building (2000 sf., drive through restaurant and an 8,000 square ft., convenience store), 8-regular gas pumps in the front of the store and 5 separate diesel pumps (back), overnight parking for 18-wheelers, and 2 – separate canopies. The site will also contain a stand alone building to lease for retail. Sodhi & Rai, Inc., submitted the application. This company owns the original Sportsman in Sanger, located on the corner of 5th Street and Chapman Drive. They will subdivide the property, located on I-35 and Lois Road East, to allow future development on remainder of the lot(s). The existing structure was demolished this week.

The old structure was the vacant KT’s Adult Video Store (PICTURED RIGHT) that opened in the late 1980’s. In the 70’s it was a Nickerson Farms. Nickerson Farms was an American roadside restaurant franchise (PICTURED BELOW).

“It is good to see this go,” said Mayor Thomas Muir. “It’s a great change and will accommodate highway widening.” Water and wastewater services will be provided by connecting to existing City of Sanger public utility lines. They will coordinate with the City and the Texas Department of Transportation for driveway connections to Lois Road and the I-35 service road.

The Valero Sportsman 1, will remain open and is not affected by the widening of FM 455 on Chapman Drive.

Construction may not begin until 2021 with the pandemic situation. But, the owners are hoping to begin sooner.