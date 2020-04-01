SHS extends district wide closure through May 3

In support of the “Stay at Home” Order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the following schools in Denton County announced they will extend district wide closure through Sunday, May 3. Students, parents and staff are urged to remain vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy and stay at home.

Aubrey ISD

Argyle ISD

Denton ISD

Krum ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Lewisville ISD

Little Elm ISD

Pilot Point ISD

Ponder ISD

Sanger ISD

Schools and offices in these districts are scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 4. Administrative teams in each district will continue to evaluate the recommendations of the Denton County Public Health (DCPH) department as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to determine whether a longer closure beyond May 4 will be necessary.

Education Commissioner Mike Morath said, “This situation (loss of life) underscores the need to follow the Stay at Home mandate,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We need everyone’s cooperation to help protect the health of all our residents, especially our most vulnerable.”

"The efforts of Texans across the entire state have slowed the spread of the coronavirus, but we are not yet done with the response," Governor Abbott said. "We’ve come too far to falter now."

"For the parents at home, we will work through this, we will get through this together. We have to remain apart for a little bit so we can be together again."

On Tuesday, March 31, DCPH has announced the county’s fourth death and 15 new laboratory- confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 206 confirmed COVID-19 cases. A confirmed case of the virus was reported in Sanger.

Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, Denton County residents are asked to stay at home, except for specific essential activities and work to provide essential business and government services or perform essential public infrastructure.