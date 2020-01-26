DATCU Credit Union in Sanger starts on new bank building

The new Sanger DATCU Credit Union branch will be the same look and layout as the Denton East (Duchess) branch, pictured above.

Jan Howard, branch manager at DATCU Credit Union in Sanger is very excited about their new bank building at 618 N. 10th Street. Construction started last week. “We have had a location here for almost 7 years and are so very excited to be opening a gorgeous new permanent branch later this year,” she said.

Howard will celebrate 18 years in August at DATCU and sees it as a perfect celebration in conjunction with the new branch. “We’ve always had wonderful, loyal members in Sanger and the surrounding communities. When we opened the branch location here in 2013, we experienced tremendous growth in this area. It’s an amazing community and we are so proud to be an active part of it.

“We want to thank the wonderful people of Sanger and the surrounding area who have welcomed DATCU with open arms. We’re so proud to have been an active participant in the Sanger ISD, the Chamber and Sanger Education Foundation and much more. Our DATCU employees love volunteering and giving back. ‘People Helping People’ is a core philosophy on which we operate our credit union and we think that is a primary reason that DATCU now has over 103,000 members.”

The Sanger branch had many new members that told them, they never knew DATCU was in Sanger. The new building will be very noticeable from I-35 and FM 455. “Of course all of us at this location are super excited to have new amenities, private offices to conduct member business and a little more space. Our members have been have been asking for years when we will have our permanent branch and they are all very excited to see the construction happening. It will be a great day for our members and our community when we open the doors to the new branch,” said Howard.

The Sanger branch should be open sometime in late fall of 2020. DATCU will have a ribbon cutting with the Chamber and plan to have an open house – mixer at the same time. “We will be excited to show our members and our wonderful community our new Branch.”

The managers at the Sanger location are Howard, Debbie Young – Assistant Branch Manager; and Chloe Howard - Lead Manager. Those three are local and committed to making a difference in Sanger. The managers want to continue to spread the news that DATCU is a community credit union, so if someone lives or works in this area, it’s simple to join the credit union. And what that means is better rates, higher yields on deposits, and great service from a financial institution that gives back in many ways to Sanger. “We would love to welcome new members and develop even deeper financial relationships with those already with us at DATCU,” added Howard.

DATCU has 12 locations in the area. The team at DATCU’s branch on N. 10th St. in Sanger, is there to make your life easier. They will help you open a checking or savings account; apply for a mortgage, auto loan or small business loan; access their financial planning and retirement planning services; and take advantage of all they have to offer. If you need them after business hours, you can always access your accounts through online banking and the mobile banking app.