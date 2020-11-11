Sanger High School and Middle campuses closed until at least Nov. 30

Sanger High School and Sanger Middle School won’t have students back in face-to-face classes until at least Nov. 30.

The news came in a letter, signed by Superintendent Tommy Hunter, sent to parents Sunday.

Sanger ISD had 25 students and nine staffers infected with the virus by Monday afternoon, according to the district’s website.

Twenty-three of those students are high schoolers. The remaining two attend the middle school.

Eight of the staffers work at the high school. The ninth works at the middle school.

Sanger High closed its doors for two days this past week amid a spike, but Sanger Middle School remained open.

Since then, “positive cases of COVID-19 are still prevalent among our student populations at the high school campus as well as the middle school campus,” Hunter wrote in the letter.

Hunter, reached Monday evening, said the district wasn’t yet sure what caused the recent spike in cases, but he said they thought the Halloween weekend played a big part.

Other Sanger ISD campuses will remain open for in-person learning.

Students will learn remotely through Nov. 20, when the weeklong Thanksgiving break is scheduled to begin.

Writing via email, Hunter said the district is worried students might travel during Thanksgiving break and further spread the virus.

“It is hard for us to control how people will handle themselves over the break,” he wrote.

He said the district will consider extending campus closures if the data supports such a move.

Students without internet access are able to check out hot spots from campuses, according to the letter.

Athletic practices and games might continue through the month, according to the letter, but parents are able to pull their children out of those activities if they want.