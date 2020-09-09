Over 200 students return to campus learning at SISD
September 9, 2020
SISD allowed students to switch their learning platform for the first three weeks of school. On the first day of school (August 24), 2575 students were enrolled at SISD (1,818 on campus, 757 online). After three weeks, parents switched 211 students from online to on campus, according to numbers released by SISD on Wednesday morning. Only 20 students switched from on campus to online learning. See the breakdown of each campus below and the total student enrollment breakdown to the right: It appears some kids are being home schooled, as well, since the enrollment dropped from 2,575 to 2,526, as of Friday, September 4.
Learning Platform Changes:
Butterfield - 27 returning to campus, 0 moving to online
Chisholm - 33 returning, 1 moving online
Clear Creek - 37 returning , 0 moving to online
6th Grade - 13 returning , 0 moving to online
Middle School - 39 returning , 0 moving to online
High School 62 returning, 19 moving to online
Totals - 211 returning to campus,
20 moving to online learning
