Development Corporation Announces Sanger Small Business Relief Grant Program

The Sanger, Texas Development Corporation (STDC) has established a Sanger Strong Business Relief Grant program to assist small businesses in Sanger that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes helping businesses cover portions of their mortgage/lease, utilities, payroll, and other business needs. Allocations for the program are $25,000 and the maximum grant amount is $2,000.

Businesses are encouraged to apply early as funding may run out before the September 18th deadline date. Applications will be accepted now to September 18, 2020 at 12 p.m.

To apply for the Sanger Strong Business Relief Grant, visit: www.sangertxedc.org or you may contact Shani Bradshaw, Director of Economic Development for more information at 940-458-2059.