Sanger ISD Change In Learning Platform Commitment

SISD parents can still change their child(s) Learning Platform. Please take time to complete the form at www.sangerisd.net when opting to change from Face to Face to Online Learning or from Online to Face to Face learning for your student(s) within Sanger ISD. You will need to complete an individual form for each campus, if you have multiple students on different campuses that are wishing to change platforms.

Your 3 week deadline to change from Online to Face to Face is September 8, 2020

Your 9 week deadline to change from Online to Face to Face is October 9, 2020

Your Semester deadline to change from Online to Face to Face is December 11, 2020

Your 3rd 9 week deadline to change from Online to Face to Face is February 26, 2020

All request made after the window closes will not be processed until the next window opening or the beginning of the new semester.