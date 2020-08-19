70% registered for face to face learning at SISD

ADDITIONAL UPDATE TO THE AMENDED RETURN TO LEARNING PLAN CONCERNING FACE MASKS:

In a classroom where social distancing is taking place, a student may replace the mask with a face shield. If they are working in small groups where social distancing is not taking place, masks are required. So shields are only allowed in classrooms where social distancing is available.

Sanger ISD school starts Monday, August 24, 2020. Sanger parents and students can choose which learning platform they will utilize for the upcoming school year. This year, SISD offers either face-to-face learning or online learning for students. As of Wednesday morning around 30% registered online only and 70% will do face-to-face learning.

Argyle students on Monday morning became some of the first locals to head back to the classroom.

Roughly 3,000 students spread across the district campuses were required to wear face coverings and adhere to various other health guidelines.

More than 80% of Argyle ISD students opted to attend classes in-person, according to a presentation given during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The high proportion of students physically present brings along a wealth of problems related to social distancing. Argyle Superintendent Telena Wright said the district is working around that by using dividers, hand sanitizer, air filters and staggered schedules.

Argyle ISD officials decided to proceed with the start of in-person classes, as did most local districts, despite guidance from Denton County Public Health to delay such moves until at least Sept. 8.

Pilot Point ISD went back to school Aug. 13. Aubrey and Krum schools have students heading back this week. Sanger ISD starts its school year Aug. 24, the same day the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University return.

Ponder ISD starts back Aug. 25. Denton and Lake Dallas ISDs will hold up the rear, not beginning until Aug. 26.

SISD administrators asked parents to fill out the Learning Platform Commitment Survey. The survey ended Monday, August 10th at 11:59 p.m. 1,1433 participated in the survey and 33% chose online, which represents 471 students. But, there were a lot of parents that had not completed the registration process.

If a parent did not fill out the survey, the can still choose between the two learning options. If you have filled out the survey, you are committed to the platform you chose.

Parents can call your child’s respective campus principal if you have any questions or concerns. They have added a three-week grace period so parents can ensure they have made the right choice for their child, allowing them to switch from online learning to face- to-face after the first three weeks of school. Once this grace period has past, students may not switch from online learning to face-to-face learning except at the end of the 9-week grading periods.

“We have a great challenge ahead, but together we can and will be successful. I look forward to a wonderful school year and being able to serve your children,” said Dr. Tommy Hunter, Sanger ISD Superintendent.