Sanger ISD still on path for August 24th start, registration still open

The start of the new school year is a few weeks away and academic instruction is set to begin on August 24, 2020 at Sanger ISD. Last Monday at a called board meeting, the Sanger ISD Board of Trustees voted to allow Sanger parents and students to choose which learning platform they will utilize for the upcoming school year. This year, SISD will be offering either face-to-face learning or online learning for students. Information on the two options can be found on the Sanger ISD website. In addition, they have prepared a video to assist you in your decision-making. It can be found at https://youtu.be/32z2ogICXdA.

In order to adequately prepare for the school year, SISD administrators asked parents to fill out the Learning Platform Commitment Survey. The survey was available until Monday, August 10th at 11:59 p.m. 1,1433 participated in the survey and 33% chose online, which represents 471 students. But, there are a lot of parents that have not completed the registration process. They need to ASAP. (SEE REGISTRATION INFORMATION BELOW).

Dates are set at each campus for in person registration. However, if you need immediate assistance with the online registration process, please contact the campus administration offices.

If a parent did not fill out the survey, the can still choose between the two learning options. If you have filled out the survey, you are committed to the platform you chose.

Parents can call your child’s respective campus principal if you have any questions or concerns. They have added a three-week grace period so parents can ensure they have made the right choice for their child, allowing them to switch from online learning to face- to-face after the first three weeks of school. Once this grace period has past, students may not switch from online learning to face-to-face learning except at the end of the 9-week grading periods.

“I want to say a special ‘Thank You’ for all the support, understanding and patience you have demonstrated as we have been planning for this school year. We have a great challenge ahead, but together we can and will be successful. I look forward to a wonderful school year and being able to serve your children,” said Dr. Tommy Hunter, Sanger ISD Superintendent.