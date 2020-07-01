SHS Cross Country coach takes job at Flower Mound High School, Davidson guided a team to state 12 out of 13 years

Sanger High School Cross Country coach Clint Davidson, recently took the job at Class 6A Flower Mound High School. He was at Sanger for 13 years. During those years, the Cross Country team competed at State as a team 12 out of the 13 years (either boys/girls or both). In 2015, SHS was State runner up for girls’ team and 3rd place for boys’ team. In 2012, SHS was the State Champions for the girls and in 2010 and 2011, SHS was the State runner up for boys.

“I enjoyed my time at Sanger and I can’t believe it has come to an end. I have met and worked with so many great people at Sanger. The community was always supportive of our program and I will miss all of the relationships I have made with all the parents of the athletes. They are truly part of my own family. I will miss the athletes more than they will ever know,” said Davidson.

In track, SHS had multiple individual distance runners make it to the State track meet, including a State Champion in the 3200, and runner up and 3rd place finishes in the mile.

In addition, the Cross Country program has had numerous Valedictorian and Salutatorians on the team and 21 long-distance runners have gone on to compete at a collegiate level which he is very proud of.

“I took the job at Flower Mound High School to compete at the highest level and push myself even farther in my career. It was definitely the hardest decision I have ever made taking the job. I will treasure the memories that I made at Sanger and will continue to support the team and athletes in the future. I have so many people to thank but that would take forever.”

He feels confident in the program, “Even though I'm leaving because of the new hire of Chase McMichael, husband of my ex-athlete, Kourtney Ceballos. He has the love and passion for the sport as I did when I first started. I wish him and the athletes the best of luck.”

Coach Davidson was loved and respected by all the runners in the SHS and SMS program. He encouraged anyone that liked to run to come out for the team. His passion was contagious as he built Sanger in to one of the most respected programs in Class 3A and 4A.

Coach McMichael will be at the Salt Creek Retreat Cross Country Camp this month in Ringling, OK. Salt Creek Retreat has hosted this camp for 10 years now for SHS and SMS runners. For more information about the camp, see the Sanger Cross Country Facebook page or email camp director: leisha.masters@yahoo.com. Check out the Salt Creek Retreat Facebook page or their website at www.saltcreekretreat.com.