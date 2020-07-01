Fireworks stands hoping for big sales this holiday

Fireworks stands could see record sales this week since most public firework shows were canceled due to COVID-19. It is illegal to set up fireworks in the city limits of Sanger. But, you can shoot them off outside of the city limits. And, the firework stand at 2845 View Road in Sanger (next to McClain’s RV) has a pop site and for $20 you can set off your fireworks, as of Wednesday, before the Sanger News press deadline. There isn’t any Denton County burn restrictions, with all the recent rains. The owner of Precision Fireworks has five locations (Sanger, Krum, Era, Moutain Springs and Tioga). Sanger’s location has the only pop site. He said that restrictions from the CO-VID 19 could shut down the site, but he’s hoping not. “Things are changing day to day and minute to minute.” But, you can set them off on private property in Denton County, outside the city limits. There are plenty of fireworks stands around Sanger to fill your needs this week.

What is legal and where can I go to shoot off fireworks?

It is legal to discharge fireworks on your private property or on private property of another with the owner’s permission in the unincorporated areas of Denton County. This rule does not supersede a city’s ability to regulate the discharge of fireworks within 5,000 feet of their city limits.

Municipalities and Lakes

Most cities have ordinances prohibiting the sale, possession and discharge of fireworks within their city limits. Some larger cities can enforce certain ordinances within their extra territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) and may include the possession and discharge of fireworks. If you reside within the ETJ of a city in Denton County, please check with that city prior to discharging fireworks in their ETJ.

Possession and or discharge of fireworks on U.S. Corps of Engineer Property is illegal. This includes most parks and property adjoining Lake Lewisville and Lake Ray Roberts.

Always seek permission from landowners prior to discharging fireworks on private property.

Prohibited Use of Fireworks

A person may not:

1. explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any

church

hospital other than a veterinary hospital

asylum

licensed child care center

or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization;

2. sell at retail, explode or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or flammable compressed gasses are stored and dispensed;

3. explode or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where fireworks are stored or sold;

4. ignite or discharge fireworks in or from a motor vehicle;

5. place ignited fireworks in, or throw ignited fireworks at, a motor vehicle;

6. conduct a public fireworks display that includes Fireworks 1.3G unless the person is a licensed pyrotechnic operator;

7. conduct a proximate display of fireworks that includes Fireworks 1.3G or Fireworks 1.4G as defined in NFPA 1126 Standards for the Use of Pyrotechnics Before a Proximate Audience unless the person is a licensed pyrotechnic special effects operator and has the approval of the local fire prevention officer..

*Violation of fireworks rules may result in a fine of up to $500 per occurrence

Safety Tips

Use fireworks outdoors in a safe area, away from dry grass and buildings

Follow the directions on the fireworks package carefully, with close adult supervision

Keep a bucket of water, wet towels and a garden hose nearby

Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water

Use common sense