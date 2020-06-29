SHS and SMS workouts canceled because of COVID-19, start again on July 6 (New Schedule Announced)

Champions Camp Update for July

Dates, Times, & Details for the Camp:

Monday to Thursday: Subject to Change

7-8 AM—45 minutes of Football Skills for 7-12thgrade on the football/practice field areas (if you do not play football you will not report until 7:58AM)

8-8:45 AM & 8:45-9:30 AM 7-9thgrade & 10-12thgrade will do agility and weights separately.

10:30-11:30 AM—45 minutes of Basketball Skills for 10-12thgrade (if you do not play basketball you can leave at 9:30 AM)

9:45-10:30 7-9thgrade at the Indian Gym at the Middle School on Mondays and Thursdays only unless we are off that day

July 6thCamp Week 3: Monday July 6thand Thursday July 9th

(Off Tues July 7th& Weds 8thper UIL guidelines)

Basketball Skills at for middle school and high school at the Indian Gym this week

July 13thCamp Week 4: Monday July 13thto Thursday July 16thAll Week

Basketball Skills at for middle school and high school at the Indian Gym this week

July 20thCamp Week 5: Wednesday July 22ndand July 23rd

(Off Mon July 20th& Tues July 21stper UIL guidelines)

Basketball Skills at for middle school and high school at the Indian Gym this week

July 27thCamp Week 6: Monday July 27thto Thursday July 30thAll Week

Basketball Skills locations and times TBA for this week

Monday July 27thHigh School Parent Football Meeting and Equipment Issue at 6:00 PM

Monday August 3rdHigh Football Season Officially Begins

Monday August 10thMiddle School Football Parent Meeting and Equipment Issue at 6:30 PM

Nearly two weeks ago, a parent of a student-athlete received a positive test result for COVID-19. However, this athlete has participated in summer conditioning on Sanger ISD athletic facilities and was in attendance June 17. For privacy reasons, SISD cannot communicate what groups this student participated in or the name of the student and their family. Because this student participated in strength and conditioning, inside the weight room, and inside the gyms any athlete who participated in these activities was potentially exposed despite the cleaning efforts.

In response to this test result, Sanger ISD took the recommended precautions of the Texas Education Agency and the local health authorities.

All athletic summer training is canceled for the next two weeks. All Sanger ISD athletic facilities, including fields, tennis courts, tracks, are closed to the public during this time as well. Coaches will have the ability to resume their sessions on July 6, 2020.

Beginning July 6, Sanger ISD will have the following precautions implemented:

• An electrostatic sanitation sprayer that uses a heavy-duty, quaternary cleaner, disinfectant, and sanitizer that remains on surfaces for 7-10 days will be sprayed on every surface in the facility daily.

• Athletes and coaches are to observe social distancing protocols whenever possible.

• Coaches and trainers will sanitize equipment in between athlete rotations.

• Hand sanitizer dispensers are available inside of the weight room, in addition to at the

entrance for locker rooms, coach’s offices, training rooms, and weight rooms.

• Students’ temperatures will be taken before entering the workout session daily.

• In addition, students will only be allowed to enter the session if:

• They have no symptoms

• They have received a negative COVID-19 test result if they’ve been

tested.

• If a student has been tested and not received their result, they may not attend the session.

• If a student develops symptoms, we encourage them to be tested for COVID-19.

“We encourage you to vigilantly monitor for signs and symptoms of illness, and should such symptoms be present we strongly encourage you to get tested. If such symptoms are present when we resume, please refrain from attending. We also ask that you keep the coaching staff informed of any test that is done and its subsequent results.

These summer workouts and training sessions are completely voluntary, and no athlete will receive consequences of any kind should they choose not to participate,” according to the SISD letter that was posted on the website.