Sanger Library to Re-open with Limited Services BY Audrey Tolle

The Sanger Public Library has been offering curbside pickup of requested materials since May 11th and will soon begin the second phase of reintroducing services. On June 8th, the library will be open by appointment for checking out books and other materials, providing reference service, and assistance in faxing, photocopying, and mobile printing from patron’s devices through the new Princh app. Appointments will be limited to 30 minutes and can be scheduled between the hours of 10:30 am-5:00 pm Monday-Thursday, 10:30 am-4:30 pm on Fridays and 10:30 am-1:30 pm on Saturdays by either calling the library or filling out the online form that will be available on the website at www.sangerlibrary.org.

The Minimum Standard Health Protocols for the reopening of libraries and museums in the Governor’s Report to Open Texas currently requires the number of visitors allowed in the building be limited to 25% of the maximum capacity, which in the case of the Sanger library equals only 10 people. No “interactive functions” are to be used by visitors, and for this reason the library’s public computers will not be available at this time.

The checklist also states that items coming into contact with visitors are to be sanitized, and employees are to maintain at least 6 feet of separation from individuals. It goes on to say, “If such distancing is not feasible, measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be practiced.” Library staff members have been wearing face coverings when not at their desks or dedicated work areas and, though not required, the hope is that visitors will do so as well. The library’s small physical space can make it more challenging to maintain 6 feet of separation, particularly in certain areas.

The following services and sections of the library will not be available in this phase of the reopening:

• Computer use

• Browsing in the children’s section, the stacks (aisles of bookshelves), and sections in the back of the library.

• Reserving the meeting room

• Restrooms and water fountain

• Seating other than designated chairs

We appreciate the community’s patience as we, like many other libraries across the country, reopen in phases to better ensure the safety of both our patrons and staff. Appointments for curbside pickup will continue to be an option. We will also continue to offer virtual programs, including Summer Reading. The kick off will be on June 13th with a special concert by a popular local musician. Stay tuned for details!