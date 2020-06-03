SISD registration begins June 8 for returning students and June 15 for new enrollees

Sanger ISD will open registration on Monday, June 8. Returning students who will be in grades K-12 for the 2020-2021 school year can begin to register beginning June 8, 2020. This includes any PreK students who are returning next year for Kindergarten. You will log in to the new Ascender Parent Portal with your current username and password.

New students for the 2020-2021 school year can begin registering on June 15, 2020. This includes students who will be in grades K -12 in the 2020-2021 school year. You will create a new account in the Ascender Parent Portal.

Go to the Sanger ISD website at www.sangerisd.net for more information and to register.