FRIDAY, JUNE 5: 8AM - 12PM SANGER SPORTS PARK 2101 I-35 FRONTAGE RD

What is the testing process?

This is a drive-thru testing center and you will not have to exit your vehicle. At the testing station, a DCPH team member will perform the COVID-19 test by swabbing deep in your nose. The swab will take approximately 20 seconds to complete, and it may be uncomfortable.

Your swab will be packaged and sent to the lab.

Who is Eligible for Testing?

Denton County community members of all ages who meet eligibility criteria and are pre-registered can be tested. Those who are not pre-registered will not receive testing.

Eligibility includes:

Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms within the previous 7 days; Critical infrastructure workers with or without symptoms.

For a full listing of critical infrastructure sectors, please visit the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) COVID-19 Response website.

Essential critical infrastructure workers must bring proof of employment, such as an employee ID or badge, to the testing center.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Loss of taste or smell

Abdominal pain

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

If you meet the eligibility criteria above, pre-register by calling 940.349.2585 Monday - Friday between 8AM and 5PM.