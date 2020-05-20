Sanger Education Online Auction underway

The Sanger Education Foundation’s annual gala, Spot on Education, is a bit different this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. The gala will be held in two parts. The Silent Auction, Dinner Pull and Wine Pull, will be virtually hosted through a mobile bidding platform and EVERYONE is invited to register and participate in this online event. You may register now and begin bidding immediately at: https://sangeref2020.ggo.bid. Bidding ends on May 30th at 10:00pm. The best part, 100% of your online donations go towards supporting the students and teachers of Sanger ISD.

Many of the businesses in the area have donated over 150 items for the silent auction. They also have over 50 dinner and wine pulls available online. “These businesses need the community support more than ever right now so we encourage everyone to participate by bidding on their gift cards, certificates and merchandise items as well as visiting their establishments in person when it is deemed safe to do so.”

The second part of the gala will be held in the fall when restrictions are lifted. At this event they will gather together to celebrate all of the grants, scholarships and programs the donors have made possible for the school district. “We’ll be able to compete for desserts at the Dessert Frenzy, enjoy Dinner Stations hosted by our local restaurants and participate in our Live Auction. If you have already purchased tickets for the gala, hang onto them. More details will be forthcoming in the next few months.

We thank you for supporting our wonderful students and teachers and hope you have fun and enjoy this event!”