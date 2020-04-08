Gov. Abbott orders all Texas parks, historic sites to temporarily close

PICTURED: Sanger Access Boat Ramp was open Wednesday morning for fishermen.

All state parks and historic sites in Texas are closed indefinitely in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the measure Tuesday. The historic sites and state parks closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will reopen at the governor's orders. As of Wednesday morning, two boat ramps were open at Lake Ray Roberts, but may close. The mandate means Isle du Boise and Johnson Branch State Parks, along with boat ramps - Sanger Access, Pond Creek, Pecan Creek, Buck Creek, Jordan Unit can’t be accessed. Fishing is still allowed, but no boat ramps may be available. The Lake Ray Roberts Marina announced their ramp is closed.

The governor says the closure is in efforts to strengthen social distancing and prevent large groups of people, Abbott’s office said.

"The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people," the governor said in a written statement.

Abbott continues to encourage people to stay at home and follow social distancing practices.

Carter Smith, the executive director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, called the closure "the best course of action right now."

Officials say the Texas State Parks Customer Service Center is contacting individuals with upcoming overnight reservations to reimburse stays booked through its system.

Any group and facility reservations have been canceled until April 30 and will not be charged with normal administrative fees.

In addition, officials say the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirms any day passes purchased through the reservation system, not associated with the Texas State Parks Pass, will also be refunded without penalties.

"The Texas State Parks Customer Service Center will automatically process cancellations of both overnight and day-use reservations. If your reservation is impacted by a facility or park closure, a Customer Service Center agent will contact you – you do not need to contact us. We are contacting customers in order of arrival date and appreciate your patience," officials said in a news release.

Some got to soak in the last few hours, like Boyd and Pam Pelley of McKinney. They came out to Lake Ray Roberts for a kind of peace they hadn't had in a while.

"To be in the sunshine and the breeze and hear the water... it's refreshing, relaxing," said Pam.

What they didn't know when they pulled up is they'd be some of the last at the lake. It was less than an hour before state parks would temporarily close.

"We thought, we still want to come," said Pam. "Get out, enjoy what we can." The Pelley's came out there for some perspective, and they got it. "You recognize, life will get back to normal," said Boyd. "It really will."

Local fishermen weren’t happy. Facebook posts on Lake Ray Roberts Fishing Guide Mark Howard’s account expressed displeasure. “Safest place in the county. Lots of people fish and hunt for food. It’s pretty sorry in my book,” Howard posted on Facebook. He quickly had 59 comments on Tuesday, agreeing with him.

Ray Roberts Lake is over 5 feet high, and with more rains expected this weekend, will rise some more. The water level is very close to the parking lot, as seen in Howard’s picture of Sanger Access Boat Ramp on Wednesday morning. The lake could be closed in the near future, because of high water, despite the Governor’s mandate on Tuesday. Fishermen are hoping a couple of ramps remain open. Because, recently, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott included fishing and hunting in his executive order implementing essential services and activities protocol.