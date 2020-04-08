City election postponed to Nov. 3

Last week, the City of Sanger had an emergency meeting and approved two ordinances. The city council approved an ordinance mirroring Denton Couny’s Disaster Declaration and they are postponing the local election to the November 3 Uniform Elections.

Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Governor of the State of Texas has issued a proclamation suspending certain provisions of the Texas Election Code and the Texas Water Code to allow all local political subdivisions that are utilizing the May 2, 2020 uniform election date to postpone their election to the November 3, 2020 uniform election date.

The City of Sanger hereby presents notice to the Denton County Clerk and the Denton County Elections Administrator that the City of Sanger will hold an election on November 3, 2020. The election will be for the purpose of voting on Mayor: Thomas Muir; Joe Falls, Place 2 Gary Bilyeu (unopposed), and Place 4 Allen Chick (unopposed).

There will not be an election for school board. Places 6 - Mitch Hammonds and Place 7 - Zach Thompson are unopposed and Place 1 is vacant. The board will appoint someone to fill Place 1, which was occupied by Jimmy Howard for three terms. He elected to not run again, as did Dr. Dale Gleason.