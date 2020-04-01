Sanger ISD begins delivering lunches and breakfasts

Sanger ISD began delivering lunches / breakfasts throughout the district. The district has been divided into 4 quadrants with 5 to 6 designated stops in each quadrant. At each designates stop, a school bus will park and serve lunches for a 15-minute time period. A map of the quadrants and the addresses of each designated stop is available on page 5 of the Sanger News. The maps and stops have been posted on the districts website as well.

They will continue to serve the “curbside” lunches at Clear Creek Intermediate as well as providing delivery service. The goal is to provide these meals in the most convenient manner possible.

“I am so proud of the district, this staff and this community,” said Sanger ISD Superintendent Dr. Tommy Hunter. “Under the current COVID-19 situation, every day presents a new challenge to us all; however, the community of Sanger has rallied to continue to serve the growing needs of our community members, students and families. The lunch delivery program is another example.”

These meals are FREE to anyone 18 years old or younger. A waiver was recently granted stating a parent of guardian could pick up lunch to be taken home to their child. This means the child / student DOES NOT have to be present to receive a free lunch and breakfast.