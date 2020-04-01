SHS Graduation tentatively moved to June 6 at Indian Stadium

Due to the recent cancellation of the UNT graduation and the use of their facilities, the Board of Trustees and Sanger ISD have decided to hold the Class of 2020 graduation at Indian Stadium tentatively June 6, 2020, at 8:00 PM. This change allows them the flexibility to make changes to the date based on recommendations of the Denton County Public Health (DCPH) department as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

“A student’s senior year is made for memories and is designed to serve as capstones for the high school experience. We want our seniors to be encouraged by our efforts to continue important senior activities like Prom, Senior Night, Baccalaureate, Senior Breakfast, and their last Senior Walk. While these events may look different we do expect to honor our seniors in every way we can,” said SISD Superintendent Dr. Tommy Hunter.

“While the circumstances surrounding our seniors have dampened their spirits we hope each one of them knows they make it a great day to be a Sanger Indian!”