SISD extends closure through April 3

Sanger High School principal Jennifer Flaa and assistant principal Jona Gillum test a “Zoom” meeting with 49 high school students on Sunday evening. SISD is looking at several ways to keep the students educated during this COVID-19 pandemic.

After last weeks Spring Break, Sanger ISD, along with several area school districts will be closed March 16-April 3, because of the spread of the Corona-virus (COVID-19) with the focus on the health and well being of the students, families, staff and community. “We made this decision out of abundance of caution after consulting with area health officials and area schools superintendents,” said Dr. Tommy Hunter, SISD superintendent.

On Monday, Dr. Hunter released an update. He said he was participating in a daily conference call with the Commissioner of Education in order to receive state level updates and guidance. On Tuesday, SISD released another statement:

Sanger ISD, along with neighboring school districts, is extending the closure of all schools and facilities through Friday, April 3. Currently, all Sanger ISD campuses and facilities (including all athletic facilities) are closed.

Sanger ISD administrators continue to closely monitor the ongoing health emergency created by the COVID-19 virus. Administrators have worked in concert with neighboring school districts and county officials to coordinate the response and decision in the best interest of the health of the students, staff, families, and communities. “We hope that making this decision now will help you plan the next few weeks more effectively.”

They know this is a challenging situation. “Our staff is working diligently to prepare for online learning and other low-tech delivery methods so students can continue with their education while the district is not meeting face to face,” said Dr. Hunter.

Sanger ISD will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, April 6 and will communicate across all platforms as updates become available.

All competitions and events, including school related and community based, that have been scheduled within the district between now and Sunday, April 5 are postponed.

Meals During the Closure

Beginning on Thursday, March 19, they will begin serving “curbside” breakfast and lunches at the Sixth Grade Center. During the hours of 10:00 a.m. to Noon, please pull up to the north side of the campus, along Peach Street, in the designated area and staff will deliver the daily meals to your vehicle. Contained in the meal will be a lunch for the day of pick-up and a breakfast for the following day. This service will be provided during weekdays at this location until future notice.

They plan to deliver lessons and instructions remotely. “Our amazing principals and teachers are collaborating plans this week to implement instruction,” said Dr. Hunter. The specific instructional plans will be emailed by principals and/or teachers by Friday, March 20.