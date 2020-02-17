Early Voting for March 3 Primary begins Feb. 18

Denton County Sheriff and Sanger resident Tracy Murphree has drawn two opponents from deep within the county’s law enforcement bench, making the race for the Republican nomination a battle.

Bryan “Wilkie” Wilkinson, 47, a former jailer and retired deputy with supervisory experience, and Dugan Broomfield, 62, assistant chief investigator with the district attorney’s office, are vying to unseat Murphree, 53.

The winner of the Republican nomination is likely to win the office in November, as no Democrat has filed to run for sheriff.

The primary election is March 3. Early Voting runs February 18-28 at the Church of Christ in Sanger and many other locations throughout Denton County. The hours for Sanger are 7am-7pm Feb. 22-28. Feb. 18-21 is 7am-5pm.

If no candidate wins the majority outright on March 3, the top two candidates head to the primary runoff, which will be held May 26.

***SEE SAMPLE BALLOTS and Early Voting Locations on Sanger News Website***