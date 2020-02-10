UIL New District Realignment announced

February 10, 2020

 

PICTURED: SHS Coach Rocky Smart at Birdville Fine Arts Building during the announcement of the UIL District Realignment.

 

 

The UIL on Monday morning released the district alignments for the 2020-2022 school years, determining matchups for the next two seasons.  Sanger High School dropped from Class 4A Division I, to Division II and is in a new five-team district and region with Aubrey, Krum, Van Alstyne and Celina.  This is the football district (only )and it’s now in Region I.  The district for all other sports - volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, track, etc... is made up of Anna, Aubrey, Celina, Gainesville, Melissa, Sanger and Van Alstyne.  

 

Sanger coach Rocky Smart was elated with the change and looks forward to the fresh competition for his team.

“It’s awesome to drop down a level and have the numbers (high school enrollement) a lot better for us this time around,” Smart said. “All of the programs are on different levels from last year, and it’s going to be an extremely      competitive district, we just hope to be in the mix in November.”

The Indians varsity high school team struggled the last two seasons in their old football district with Argyle, Celina, Anna, Melissa, Paris and Paris North Lamar. All of those schools except Celina, remain in Division I (big school) districts. Sanger turned in a snapshot of 757 SHS students in October of 2019 to the UIL. The new cutoff for Class 4A DI is 880-1229. Krum had similar struggles to Sanger in 2019, and will also be looking for a playoff appearance in the new five-team district. And Sanger will renew their rivalry with them. Smart was busy on Monday confirming non-district opponents and he had to pick up another game, since SHS is in a five-team district.

The Indians will scrimmage Anna (away) and Ft. Worth Castleberry (home). Non-district opponents will be Benbrook (away), Lake Worth (home), Howe (TBA), Whitesboro (away), Venus (home), Vernon (away). District - Aubrey (home), Krum (away), Van Alstyne (home) and Celina (away).

 

2020-2022 UIL Reclassification and Realignment Information

Conference Cutoffs

6A: 2220 and above            246 schools: 245 (Basketball); 245 (Football); 244 (Volleyball)

5A: 1230 – 2219                  253 schools: 252 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)

4A: 515 – 1229                    206 schools: 206 (Basketball); 188 (Football); 201 (Volleyball)

3A: 230 – 514                      235 schools: 235 (Basketball); 210 (Football); 222 (Volleyball)

2A: 105 – 229                      201 schools: 201 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 137 (Volleyball)

1A: 104.9 and below           218 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)

 

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II High School Enrollment Numbers

1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9                                       77 schools

1A Division II: 59.4 and below                                 76 schools

 

2A Division I: 165.5 – 229                                        97 schools

2A Division II: 105 – 165.4                                       93 schools

 

3A Division I: 350 – 514                                           105 schools

3A Division II: 230 – 349                                          105 schools

 

4A Division I: 880 – 1229                                         95 schools

4A Division II: 515 – 879                                          93 schools

 

5A Division I: 1922 – 2219                                       129 schools

5A Division II: 1230 – 1921                                      122 schools

 

 

2020-22 Football District Alignment 

 

Conference 4A Division 1

 

 

REGION 1

District 1

Clint

Clint Mountain View

El Paso Riverside

Fabens

San Elizario

 

District 2

Andrews

Big Spring

Fort Stockton

San Angelo Lake View

 

District 3

Canyon

Dumas

Hereford

Pampa

 

District 4

Burkburnett

Decatur

Gainesville

Lake Worth

Springtown

Wichita Falls Hirschi

 

REGION 2

District 5

Alvarado

Brownwood

Midlothian Heritage

Stephenville

Waco La Vega

Waxahachie Life

 

District 6

Fort Worth Benbrook

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside

Fort Worth Dunbar

Fort Worth Eastern Hills

Fort Worth Western Hills

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Kennedale

River Oaks Castleberry

 

District 7

Anna

Argyle

Carrollton Ranchview

Kaufman

Melissa

Paris

Terrell

 

District 8

Dallas Carter

Dallas Hutchins

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Pinkston

Dallas Roosevelt

North Dallas

 

REGION 3

District 9

Athens

Henderson

Kilgore

Lindale

Mabank

Palestine

Tyler Chapel Hill

 

District 10

Huffman Hargrave

Livingston

Lumberton

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Splendora

Vidor

 

District 11

Houston Furr

Houston Kashmere

Houston North Forest

Houston Scarborough

Houston Washington

Houston Wheatley

Houston Worthing

Houston Yates

 

District 12

Bay City

El Campo

Freeport Brazosport

Needville

Stafford

West Columbia Columbia

 

REGION 4

District 13

Austin Johnson

Burnet

Comal Canyon Lake

Fredericksburg

Lampasas

Taylor

 

District 14

Boerne

La Vernia

Pleasanton

Somerset

Uvalde

 

District 15

Alice

Beeville Jones

Corpus Christi Calallen

Corpus Christi Miller

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Port Lavaca Calhoun

 

District 16

Hidalgo Early College

 

Kingsville King

 

La Feria

 

Rio Grande City Grulla

 

Zapata

 

 

 

 

 

2020-22 Football District Alignment 

 

Conference 4A Division 2

 

 

 

REGION 1

 

District 1

 

Midland Greenwood

 

Monahans

 

Pecos

 

Snyder

 

Sweetwater

 

 

 

District 2

 

Borger

 

Levelland

 

Lubbock Estacado

 

Perryton

 

Seminole

 

 

 

District 3

 

Bridgeport

 

Graham

 

Iowa Park

 

Mineral Wells

 

Vernon

 

 

 

District 4

 

Aubrey

 

Celina

 

Krum

 

Sanger

 

Van Alstyne

 

 

 

REGION 2

 

District 5

 

Ferris

 

Glen Rose

 

Godley

 

Hillsboro

 

Venus

 

 

 

District 6

 

Caddo Mills

 

Farmersville

 

Nevada Community

 

Quinlan Ford

 

Sunnyvale

 

Wills Point

 

 

 

District 7

 

Brownsboro

 

Bullard

 

Canton

 

Mexia

 

Van

 

 

 

District 8

 

Gilmer

 

Longview Spring Hill

 

Paris North Lamar

 

Pittsburg

 

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

 

Texarkana Pleasant Grove

 

 

 

REGION 3

 

District 9

 

China Spring

 

Gatesville

 

Jarrell

 

Robinson

 

Salado

 

Waco Connally

 

 

 

District 10

 

Carthage

 

Center

 

Jasper

 

Madisonville

 

Rusk

 

Shepherd

 

 

 

District 11

 

Bridge City

 

Hamshire-Fannett

 

Hardin-Jefferson

 

Liberty

 

Orangefield

 

Silsbee

 

West Orange-Stark

 

 

 

District 12

 

Bellville

 

La Marque

 

Royal

 

Sealy

 

Sweeny

 

Wharton

 

 

 

REGION 4

 

District 13

 

Cuero

 

Giddings

 

Gonzales

 

La Grange

 

Navasota

 

Smithville

 

 

 

District 14

 

Austin Achieve 

 

Austin Eastside Memorial

 

Geronimo Navarro

 

Manor New Tech

 

San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership 

 

Wimberley

 

 

 

District 15

 

Bandera

 

Carrizo Springs

 

Crystal City

 

Devine

 

Hondo

 

Pearsall

 

 

 

District 16

 

Corpus Christi West Oso

 

Ingleside

 

Port Isabel

 

Raymondville

 

Rio Hondo

 

Robstown

 

Rockport-Fulton

 

Sinton

 

 

 

2020-21 Basketball & Volleyball, Baseball, Softball, etc...District Alignment

 

Conference 4A

 

REGION 1

District 1

Clint

Clint Mountain View

El Paso Harmony Science Academy

El Paso Riverside

El Paso Young Women’s STEAM#

Fabens

San Elizario

 

District 2

Andrews

Fort Stockton

Midland Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Seminole

 

District 3

Big Spring

Levelland

Lubbock Estacado

San Angelo Lake View

Snyder

Sweetwater

 

District 4

Borger

Canyon

Dumas

Hereford

Pampa

Perryton

 

District 5

Burkburnett

Graham

Iowa Park

Mineral Wells

Vernon

Wichita Falls Hirschi

 

District 6

Brownwood

Gatesville

Glen Rose

Lampasas

Stephenville

 

District 7

Argyle

Bridgeport

Decatur

Krum

Lake Worth

River Oaks Castleberry

Springtown

 

District 8

Fort Worth Benbrook

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Fort Worth Dunbar

Fort Worth Eastern Hills

Fort Worth Western Hills

Fort Worth Young Men’s Leadership Academy+%

Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership#

% Basketball Only

+ Boys Only

# Girls Only

 

REGION 2

District 9

Anna

Aubrey

Celina

Gainesville

Melissa

Sanger

Van Alstyne

 

District 10

Carrollton Ranchview

Dallas Uplift Williams Prep

Fort Worth Harmony School of Nature & Athletics

Kennedale

Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy

Uplift North Hills Prep

Uplift Summit International Prep

 

District 11

Alvarado

Ferris

Godley

Hillsboro

Midlothian Heritage

Venus

Waxahachie Life

 

District 12

Dallas Carter

Dallas Hutchins

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Pinkston

Dallas Roosevelt

North Dallas

 

District 13

Caddo Mills

Farmersville

Kaufman

Nevada Community

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Terrell

 

District 14

Athens

Brownsboro

Canton

Mabank

Van

Wills Point

 

District 15

Gilmer

Paris

Paris North Lamar

Pittsburg

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Texarkana Pleasant Grove

 

District 16

Bullard

Cumberland Academy

Henderson

Kilgore

Lindale

Longview Spring Hill

Tyler Chapel Hill

 

