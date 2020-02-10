UIL New District Realignment announced

PICTURED: SHS Coach Rocky Smart at Birdville Fine Arts Building during the announcement of the UIL District Realignment.

The UIL on Monday morning released the district alignments for the 2020-2022 school years, determining matchups for the next two seasons. Sanger High School dropped from Class 4A Division I, to Division II and is in a new five-team district and region with Aubrey, Krum, Van Alstyne and Celina. This is the football district (only )and it’s now in Region I. The district for all other sports - volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, track, etc... is made up of Anna, Aubrey, Celina, Gainesville, Melissa, Sanger and Van Alstyne.

Sanger coach Rocky Smart was elated with the change and looks forward to the fresh competition for his team.

“It’s awesome to drop down a level and have the numbers (high school enrollement) a lot better for us this time around,” Smart said. “All of the programs are on different levels from last year, and it’s going to be an extremely competitive district, we just hope to be in the mix in November.”

The Indians varsity high school team struggled the last two seasons in their old football district with Argyle, Celina, Anna, Melissa, Paris and Paris North Lamar. All of those schools except Celina, remain in Division I (big school) districts. Sanger turned in a snapshot of 757 SHS students in October of 2019 to the UIL. The new cutoff for Class 4A DI is 880-1229. Krum had similar struggles to Sanger in 2019, and will also be looking for a playoff appearance in the new five-team district. And Sanger will renew their rivalry with them. Smart was busy on Monday confirming non-district opponents and he had to pick up another game, since SHS is in a five-team district.

The Indians will scrimmage Anna (away) and Ft. Worth Castleberry (home). Non-district opponents will be Benbrook (away), Lake Worth (home), Howe (TBA), Whitesboro (away), Venus (home), Vernon (away). District - Aubrey (home), Krum (away), Van Alstyne (home) and Celina (away).

2020-2022 UIL Reclassification and Realignment Information

Conference Cutoffs

6A: 2220 and above 246 schools: 245 (Basketball); 245 (Football); 244 (Volleyball)

5A: 1230 – 2219 253 schools: 252 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)

4A: 515 – 1229 206 schools: 206 (Basketball); 188 (Football); 201 (Volleyball)

3A: 230 – 514 235 schools: 235 (Basketball); 210 (Football); 222 (Volleyball)

2A: 105 – 229 201 schools: 201 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 137 (Volleyball)

1A: 104.9 and below 218 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II High School Enrollment Numbers

1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9 77 schools

1A Division II: 59.4 and below 76 schools

2A Division I: 165.5 – 229 97 schools

2A Division II: 105 – 165.4 93 schools

3A Division I: 350 – 514 105 schools

3A Division II: 230 – 349 105 schools

4A Division I: 880 – 1229 95 schools

4A Division II: 515 – 879 93 schools

5A Division I: 1922 – 2219 129 schools

5A Division II: 1230 – 1921 122 schools

2020-22 Football District Alignment

Conference 4A Division 1

REGION 1

District 1

Clint

Clint Mountain View

El Paso Riverside

Fabens

San Elizario

District 2

Andrews

Big Spring

Fort Stockton

San Angelo Lake View

District 3

Canyon

Dumas

Hereford

Pampa

District 4

Burkburnett

Decatur

Gainesville

Lake Worth

Springtown

Wichita Falls Hirschi

REGION 2

District 5

Alvarado

Brownwood

Midlothian Heritage

Stephenville

Waco La Vega

Waxahachie Life

District 6

Fort Worth Benbrook

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside

Fort Worth Dunbar

Fort Worth Eastern Hills

Fort Worth Western Hills

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Kennedale

River Oaks Castleberry

District 7

Anna

Argyle

Carrollton Ranchview

Kaufman

Melissa

Paris

Terrell

District 8

Dallas Carter

Dallas Hutchins

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Pinkston

Dallas Roosevelt

North Dallas

REGION 3

District 9

Athens

Henderson

Kilgore

Lindale

Mabank

Palestine

Tyler Chapel Hill

District 10

Huffman Hargrave

Livingston

Lumberton

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Splendora

Vidor

District 11

Houston Furr

Houston Kashmere

Houston North Forest

Houston Scarborough

Houston Washington

Houston Wheatley

Houston Worthing

Houston Yates

District 12

Bay City

El Campo

Freeport Brazosport

Needville

Stafford

West Columbia Columbia

REGION 4

District 13

Austin Johnson

Burnet

Comal Canyon Lake

Fredericksburg

Lampasas

Taylor

District 14

Boerne

La Vernia

Pleasanton

Somerset

Uvalde

District 15

Alice

Beeville Jones

Corpus Christi Calallen

Corpus Christi Miller

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Port Lavaca Calhoun

District 16

Hidalgo Early College

Kingsville King

La Feria

Rio Grande City Grulla

Zapata

2020-22 Football District Alignment

Conference 4A Division 2

REGION 1

District 1

Midland Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Snyder

Sweetwater

District 2

Borger

Levelland

Lubbock Estacado

Perryton

Seminole

District 3

Bridgeport

Graham

Iowa Park

Mineral Wells

Vernon

District 4

Aubrey

Celina

Krum

Sanger

Van Alstyne

REGION 2

District 5

Ferris

Glen Rose

Godley

Hillsboro

Venus

District 6

Caddo Mills

Farmersville

Nevada Community

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Wills Point

District 7

Brownsboro

Bullard

Canton

Mexia

Van

District 8

Gilmer

Longview Spring Hill

Paris North Lamar

Pittsburg

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Texarkana Pleasant Grove

REGION 3

District 9

China Spring

Gatesville

Jarrell

Robinson

Salado

Waco Connally

District 10

Carthage

Center

Jasper

Madisonville

Rusk

Shepherd

District 11

Bridge City

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Liberty

Orangefield

Silsbee

West Orange-Stark

District 12

Bellville

La Marque

Royal

Sealy

Sweeny

Wharton

REGION 4

District 13

Cuero

Giddings

Gonzales

La Grange

Navasota

Smithville

District 14

Austin Achieve

Austin Eastside Memorial

Geronimo Navarro

Manor New Tech

San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership

Wimberley

District 15

Bandera

Carrizo Springs

Crystal City

Devine

Hondo

Pearsall

District 16

Corpus Christi West Oso

Ingleside

Port Isabel

Raymondville

Rio Hondo

Robstown

Rockport-Fulton

Sinton

2020-21 Basketball & Volleyball, Baseball, Softball, etc...District Alignment

Conference 4A

REGION 1

District 1

Clint

Clint Mountain View

El Paso Harmony Science Academy

El Paso Riverside

El Paso Young Women’s STEAM#

Fabens

San Elizario

District 2

Andrews

Fort Stockton

Midland Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Seminole

District 3

Big Spring

Levelland

Lubbock Estacado

San Angelo Lake View

Snyder

Sweetwater

District 4

Borger

Canyon

Dumas

Hereford

Pampa

Perryton

District 5

Burkburnett

Graham

Iowa Park

Mineral Wells

Vernon

Wichita Falls Hirschi

District 6

Brownwood

Gatesville

Glen Rose

Lampasas

Stephenville

District 7

Argyle

Bridgeport

Decatur

Krum

Lake Worth

River Oaks Castleberry

Springtown

District 8

Fort Worth Benbrook

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Fort Worth Dunbar

Fort Worth Eastern Hills

Fort Worth Western Hills

Fort Worth Young Men’s Leadership Academy+%

Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership#

% Basketball Only

+ Boys Only

# Girls Only

REGION 2

District 9

Anna

Aubrey

Celina

Gainesville

Melissa

Sanger

Van Alstyne

District 10

Carrollton Ranchview

Dallas Uplift Williams Prep

Fort Worth Harmony School of Nature & Athletics

Kennedale

Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy

Uplift North Hills Prep

Uplift Summit International Prep

District 11

Alvarado

Ferris

Godley

Hillsboro

Midlothian Heritage

Venus

Waxahachie Life

District 12

Dallas Carter

Dallas Hutchins

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Pinkston

Dallas Roosevelt

North Dallas

District 13

Caddo Mills

Farmersville

Kaufman

Nevada Community

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Terrell

District 14

Athens

Brownsboro

Canton

Mabank

Van

Wills Point

District 15

Gilmer

Paris

Paris North Lamar

Pittsburg

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Texarkana Pleasant Grove

District 16

Bullard

Cumberland Academy

Henderson

Kilgore

Lindale

Longview Spring Hill

Tyler Chapel Hill