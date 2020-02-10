UIL New District Realignment announced
February 10, 2020
PICTURED: SHS Coach Rocky Smart at Birdville Fine Arts Building during the announcement of the UIL District Realignment.
The UIL on Monday morning released the district alignments for the 2020-2022 school years, determining matchups for the next two seasons. Sanger High School dropped from Class 4A Division I, to Division II and is in a new five-team district and region with Aubrey, Krum, Van Alstyne and Celina. This is the football district (only )and it’s now in Region I. The district for all other sports - volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, track, etc... is made up of Anna, Aubrey, Celina, Gainesville, Melissa, Sanger and Van Alstyne.
Sanger coach Rocky Smart was elated with the change and looks forward to the fresh competition for his team.
“It’s awesome to drop down a level and have the numbers (high school enrollement) a lot better for us this time around,” Smart said. “All of the programs are on different levels from last year, and it’s going to be an extremely competitive district, we just hope to be in the mix in November.”
The Indians varsity high school team struggled the last two seasons in their old football district with Argyle, Celina, Anna, Melissa, Paris and Paris North Lamar. All of those schools except Celina, remain in Division I (big school) districts. Sanger turned in a snapshot of 757 SHS students in October of 2019 to the UIL. The new cutoff for Class 4A DI is 880-1229. Krum had similar struggles to Sanger in 2019, and will also be looking for a playoff appearance in the new five-team district. And Sanger will renew their rivalry with them. Smart was busy on Monday confirming non-district opponents and he had to pick up another game, since SHS is in a five-team district.
The Indians will scrimmage Anna (away) and Ft. Worth Castleberry (home). Non-district opponents will be Benbrook (away), Lake Worth (home), Howe (TBA), Whitesboro (away), Venus (home), Vernon (away). District - Aubrey (home), Krum (away), Van Alstyne (home) and Celina (away).
2020-2022 UIL Reclassification and Realignment Information
Conference Cutoffs
6A: 2220 and above 246 schools: 245 (Basketball); 245 (Football); 244 (Volleyball)
5A: 1230 – 2219 253 schools: 252 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)
4A: 515 – 1229 206 schools: 206 (Basketball); 188 (Football); 201 (Volleyball)
3A: 230 – 514 235 schools: 235 (Basketball); 210 (Football); 222 (Volleyball)
2A: 105 – 229 201 schools: 201 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 137 (Volleyball)
1A: 104.9 and below 218 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II High School Enrollment Numbers
1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9 77 schools
1A Division II: 59.4 and below 76 schools
2A Division I: 165.5 – 229 97 schools
2A Division II: 105 – 165.4 93 schools
3A Division I: 350 – 514 105 schools
3A Division II: 230 – 349 105 schools
4A Division I: 880 – 1229 95 schools
4A Division II: 515 – 879 93 schools
5A Division I: 1922 – 2219 129 schools
5A Division II: 1230 – 1921 122 schools
2020-22 Football District Alignment
Conference 4A Division 1
REGION 1
District 1
Clint
Clint Mountain View
El Paso Riverside
Fabens
San Elizario
District 2
Andrews
Big Spring
Fort Stockton
San Angelo Lake View
District 3
Canyon
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa
District 4
Burkburnett
Decatur
Gainesville
Lake Worth
Springtown
Wichita Falls Hirschi
REGION 2
District 5
Alvarado
Brownwood
Midlothian Heritage
Stephenville
Waco La Vega
Waxahachie Life
District 6
Fort Worth Benbrook
Fort Worth Carter-Riverside
Fort Worth Dunbar
Fort Worth Eastern Hills
Fort Worth Western Hills
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Kennedale
River Oaks Castleberry
District 7
Anna
Argyle
Carrollton Ranchview
Kaufman
Melissa
Paris
Terrell
District 8
Dallas Carter
Dallas Hutchins
Dallas Lincoln
Dallas Pinkston
Dallas Roosevelt
North Dallas
REGION 3
District 9
Athens
Henderson
Kilgore
Lindale
Mabank
Palestine
Tyler Chapel Hill
District 10
Huffman Hargrave
Livingston
Lumberton
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Splendora
Vidor
District 11
Houston Furr
Houston Kashmere
Houston North Forest
Houston Scarborough
Houston Washington
Houston Wheatley
Houston Worthing
Houston Yates
District 12
Bay City
El Campo
Freeport Brazosport
Needville
Stafford
West Columbia Columbia
REGION 4
District 13
Austin Johnson
Burnet
Comal Canyon Lake
Fredericksburg
Lampasas
Taylor
District 14
Boerne
La Vernia
Pleasanton
Somerset
Uvalde
District 15
Alice
Beeville Jones
Corpus Christi Calallen
Corpus Christi Miller
Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
Port Lavaca Calhoun
District 16
Hidalgo Early College
Kingsville King
La Feria
Rio Grande City Grulla
Zapata
2020-22 Football District Alignment
Conference 4A Division 2
REGION 1
District 1
Midland Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Snyder
Sweetwater
District 2
Borger
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
Perryton
Seminole
District 3
Bridgeport
Graham
Iowa Park
Mineral Wells
Vernon
District 4
Aubrey
Celina
Krum
Sanger
Van Alstyne
REGION 2
District 5
Ferris
Glen Rose
Godley
Hillsboro
Venus
District 6
Caddo Mills
Farmersville
Nevada Community
Quinlan Ford
Sunnyvale
Wills Point
District 7
Brownsboro
Bullard
Canton
Mexia
Van
District 8
Gilmer
Longview Spring Hill
Paris North Lamar
Pittsburg
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Texarkana Pleasant Grove
REGION 3
District 9
China Spring
Gatesville
Jarrell
Robinson
Salado
Waco Connally
District 10
Carthage
Center
Jasper
Madisonville
Rusk
Shepherd
District 11
Bridge City
Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Liberty
Orangefield
Silsbee
West Orange-Stark
District 12
Bellville
La Marque
Royal
Sealy
Sweeny
Wharton
REGION 4
District 13
Cuero
Giddings
Gonzales
La Grange
Navasota
Smithville
District 14
Austin Achieve
Austin Eastside Memorial
Geronimo Navarro
Manor New Tech
San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership
Wimberley
District 15
Bandera
Carrizo Springs
Crystal City
Devine
Hondo
Pearsall
District 16
Corpus Christi West Oso
Ingleside
Port Isabel
Raymondville
Rio Hondo
Robstown
Rockport-Fulton
Sinton
2020-21 Basketball & Volleyball, Baseball, Softball, etc...District Alignment
Conference 4A
REGION 1
District 1
Clint
Clint Mountain View
El Paso Harmony Science Academy
El Paso Riverside
El Paso Young Women’s STEAM#
Fabens
San Elizario
District 2
Andrews
Fort Stockton
Midland Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Seminole
District 3
Big Spring
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
San Angelo Lake View
Snyder
Sweetwater
District 4
Borger
Canyon
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa
Perryton
District 5
Burkburnett
Graham
Iowa Park
Mineral Wells
Vernon
Wichita Falls Hirschi
District 6
Brownwood
Gatesville
Glen Rose
Lampasas
Stephenville
District 7
Argyle
Bridgeport
Decatur
Krum
Lake Worth
River Oaks Castleberry
Springtown
District 8
Fort Worth Benbrook
Fort Worth Carter-Riverside
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Fort Worth Dunbar
Fort Worth Eastern Hills
Fort Worth Western Hills
Fort Worth Young Men’s Leadership Academy+%
Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership#
% Basketball Only
+ Boys Only
# Girls Only
REGION 2
District 9
Anna
Aubrey
Celina
Gainesville
Melissa
Sanger
Van Alstyne
District 10
Carrollton Ranchview
Dallas Uplift Williams Prep
Fort Worth Harmony School of Nature & Athletics
Kennedale
Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy
Uplift North Hills Prep
Uplift Summit International Prep
District 11
Alvarado
Ferris
Godley
Hillsboro
Midlothian Heritage
Venus
Waxahachie Life
District 12
Dallas Carter
Dallas Hutchins
Dallas Lincoln
Dallas Pinkston
Dallas Roosevelt
North Dallas
District 13
Caddo Mills
Farmersville
Kaufman
Nevada Community
Quinlan Ford
Sunnyvale
Terrell
District 14
Athens
Brownsboro
Canton
Mabank
Van
Wills Point
District 15
Gilmer
Paris
Paris North Lamar
Pittsburg
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Texarkana Pleasant Grove
District 16
Bullard
Cumberland Academy
Henderson
Kilgore
Lindale
Longview Spring Hill
Tyler Chapel Hill
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!
Follow Lemons Pub.
Search By Tags
Recommended Reading
When you subscribe to the Sanger News for just $23 PER YEAR, you’ll receive your hometown newspaper in the mail EVERY THURSDAY.
PLUS ... you’ll SAVE 20% PER YEAR off the newsstand price!
PLUS ... we’ll give you ONE MONTH FREE with your new subscription!