Commissioners approve bid for Rector Road bridge project

Denton County Commissioners recently voted unanimously to approve a $249,244 bid on the Rector Road Bridge Replacement Project to GRod Construction, LLC.

The approval continues the process for the eventual reconstruction of the bridge on West Rector Road, just south of Sanger, that has been closed for six months.

Construction is slated to be underway in March.

“We understand the inconvenience of having this road closed for several months, but it is a process all government entities must follow to earmark funds, obtain bids, execute contracts as well as obtain official approval before work can begin,” said Precinct One Commissioner Hugh Coleman.

“We look forward to beginning reconstruction of the bridge soon and want to thank our Precinct One residents for their patience and understanding.”

The road, traveled by an estimated 1,000 vehicles daily, was closed on July 31, 2019, due to unrepairable deck failure.