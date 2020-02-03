Coleman's County Commissioner Column

US 380 widening plans complete; project fully funded

Plans to widen the existing U.S. 380 to a six-lane divided roadway with grade separations at five locations including FM 423, FM 720, Navo Road, Teel Parkway and Legacy Drive have been completed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). At a total construction cost of an estimated $159 million, the project has been fully funded.

As Precinct One Commissioner, I worked closely with TxDOT to expedite the section of U.S. 380 from Loop 288 to U.S. 377 for an earlier let date of May 2020. The let date to seek a construction contractor for the section from Loop 288 to the Denton/Collin county line has been scheduled for February 2021.

The widening of U.S. 380 is a result of the cooperation between TxDOT, Denton County and many municipalities and government entities along the 380 Corridor.

My office has also worked closely with the citizen committee Make 380 Safe, State Representative Jared Patterson, TxDOT and other entities along the 380 Corridor through the creation of a 380 task force to address concerns along the route. Meeting quarterly, the task force has improved signal timing, added turn lanes at critical locations and added a crosswalk on FM 1385.

A Make 380 Safe Town Hall Meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Braswell High School at 26750 E. University Drive in Aubrey.

Myself, Rep. Patterson and TxDOT officials will provide updates on what is coming for the 380 corridor as well as inform you of the task force’s achievements.

Precinct One plans FM 720 ribbon cutting in February

A ribbon cutting to commemorate completion of the FM 720 road project is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Feb. 12.

The project, which began construction in March 2018, widened the two-lane rural roadway to a six-lane, divided urban road.

Construction cost for FM 720 North is estimated at $18 million and were funded primarily with Proposition 1 Funds.

Rector Road bridge construction slated to begin in March

Denton County Commissioners voted unanimously on Jan. 14, 2019, to approve a $249,244 bid on the Rector Road Bridge Replacement Project to GRod Construction, LLC.

The approval continues the process for the eventual reconstruction of the bridge on West Rector Road that has been closed for five months. Execution of a contract is the next step before final Commissioners Court approval. A preconstruction meeting is then held and work begins on preparing and gathering construction materials.

Construction is slated to be underway in March.

The road, traveled by an estimated 1,000 vehicles daily, was closed on July 31, 2019, due to unrepairable deck failure.

Air Quality Standard Permit request opposed by county

Denton County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Jan. 7, 2019, in opposition of a permit request to authorize a permanent concrete crusher at 5120 E. University Drive.

The permit, submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), also requests a screener, two diesel engines and stockpiling areas at the location.

Old shingles and tires were previously dumped at the location, which is in close proximity to a major public drinking water source. The county has received ongoing complaints about illegal dumping on the site, including in March 2019 when state inspectors found approximately 36,500 cubic yards of asphalt shingles on the property.

The resolution will be filed with TCEQ to show the county’s opposition to and request for denial of the air quality standard permit request.

Denton County approves agreement to install lights

on Hickory Creek Road for public safety

Installation of new streetlights along Hickory Creek Road from Riverpass Drive to FM 1830 could begin soon after Denton County Commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC.

Adding 16 streetlights along the stretch of road that runs beside Hickory Creek is the latest in a series of steps by the county to improve public safety.

For years, Precinct One has taken a number of safety steps on the road including rebuilding the Hickory Creek embankment, moving Hickory Creek Road five feet further away from the creek and adding rumble strips and signs to slow traffic. In early 2019, crews installed a guardrail along the perimeter of the road to enhance safety measures.

The county received approval to install streetlights in House Bill 3714 during the 86th Texas legislative session. Counties did not have the authority to do so prior to the passage of HB 3714.

Precinct One and the county requested the bill after a tragic incident involving the loss of two young lives on the “S” curve of Hickory Creek Road – the most recent of several along this stretch of road.

The addition of streetlights is expected to improve visibility and assist county residents in navigating the road at night and during inclement weather.

The project is expected to be complete this year.

Denton County holiday closure in February

Denton County offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, and will resume regular schedules on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Regional road and bridge updates

FM 2181 North-South – A $37.6 million project to widen FM 2181 from two lanes to a six-lane divided roadway from the Denton/Corinth city limits to Lillian Miller Parkway is expected to be complete in November 2021. Activities expected include City of Denton water lines, storm water lines, prep ROW and grading.

FM 720 North – The contractor is working on placing striping for northbound lanes turn lanes; placing sod in locations previously missed; small road signs; punch-list items. The project is on track for March 2020 completion.

U.S. 380 East – (Loop 288 to U.S. 377) TxDOT design team is working toward completion of final plan, expected at the end of January 2020. (U.S. 377 to county line) Consultant completed final plans on Dec. 19, 2019. Utility coordination meeting was held on Dec. 19, 2019. Meetings are coordinated monthly. A town hall meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. at Braswell High School.

U.S. 377 North – TNP continues efforts toward the 60% schematic. TNP continues hydrologic evaluation of drainage areas, is conducting internal QC of main-lane geometry, and is designing side street geometry. The 60% schematic submittal is anticipated in March 2020.

U.S. 380 Feasibility Study – NCTCOG is reviewing alternative alignments for the Outer Loop. Upon completion, NCTCOG will coordinate a meeting with TxDOT to discuss model runs and project.

FM 428 – Project is from east Windsor Drive to West Sherman Drive/proposed outer loop. NCTCOG is interested in partnering – limited access facility. TxDOT to initiate feasibility study.

FM 1385 –Schematic alignment changes near churches at Mustang Creek were requested by Denton County. Continuing drainage design analysis for 16 of the 23 drainage crossings along the project limits. LTRA began examining Little Elm Creek drainage sub basin. Environmental: Environmental constraints report submitted on Dec. 16, 2019. Traffic: Submitted draft traffic methodology report on Jan. 3, 2020, for district review. Verifying traffic counts at U.S. 380 and FM 1385 intersection.

FM 2931 –Consultant continues work on initial set-up and layout of proposed typical sections and ROW footprint. Consultant is continuing work on layout, adding driveway cuts, left-turn lanes, and median noses. Aerial survey is underway and expected to be complete before the end of January 2020.

FM 455 – From west of FM 2450 to east of Marion Road; the project is slated to have 100% plans ready in September 2020 with a January 2022 let date. The contractor completed preliminary layout for signals at FM 455/I-35 and FM 455/Indian Lane and is working on a preliminary layout for a flashing beacon at FM 455/5th Street. The contractor submitted pre-30% bridge submittal and received comments from TxDOT. Resubmittal of pre-30% bridge plans anticipated on Jan. 24, 2020. The contractor finalized cross street and driveway profiles and is continuing development of plan and profile sheets throughout the corridor, coordinating with drainage design on storm sewer layout, finalizing profile and corridor modeling, and finalizing traffic control plans. The 95% plans are on schedule for submittal on January 31, 2020.

I-35 at FM 455 –A workshop resulted in a noise wall to be built along I-35 northbound frontage roads for the neighborhood on the east side of I-35 in Sanger. The contractor continues development of plan and profile sheets, drainage design, driveway and cross street profiles, and traffic control plans. Preliminary signal layout for I-35/FM 455 is complete. The 95% plans are on track for submittal on January 31, 2020.

I-35 North (Segment 1) – Environmental approval was received on Oct. 7 for the estimated $546.5 million project from U.S. 380 to 0.7 miles north of FM 3002. Consultant is preparing 60% PS&E for submittal in March 2020 and is coordinating tie-ins and drainage.

I-35 North (Segment 2) – Environmental approval was received on Oct. 7 for the estimated $546.5 million project from U.S. 380 to 0.7 miles north of FM 3002. Consultant is preparing 30% PS&E for submittal in January 2020.

I-35E/Mayhill – This $55.6 million project to reconstruct the interchange at Mayhill and I-35E is projected to begin in May 2021. The 95% plans are underway and are expected in April 2020; the 95% plan set will incorporate traffic and final survey. TxDOT has received preliminary survey and is awaiting the final survey on the northbound frontage road. Additional Level B and Level A SUE north of Mayhill south of Loop 288 has been requested. Preliminary Level B SUE north of Mayhill and south of Loop 288 has been received. TxDOT is reviewing a preliminary Level B SUE; coordination meeting was held on Dec. 19, 2019.

I-35/35E/35W Merge – The pre-30% submittal is expected at the end of February 2020. TxDOT is coordinating the I-35 Merge project with adjacent FM 1515 project and has requested survey files and design details.

I-35E/Loop 288/Brinker/Mayhill – Construction was completed in January 2020. Work will continue on the sidewalk, sod/grass, rip rap and ditches.

County road and bridge updates

U.S. 377/Stewart/Arvin Hill Intersection Improvements – TxDOT permit approved. Bid documents are being created.

Sam Bass Road Project - FM 455 North of Nance Road Construction started. Estimated completion date is November 2020.

Pecan Valley Road Culvert Replacement – Construction started. Estimated completion date is April 2020.

Rockhill Road/Arvin Hill Road Project Red Mesa to UP RR - Revisions to 100 percent plans for USACE comments underway. Utility relocation coordination ongoing.

Hackberry Creek Park Road Project - Construction request and mitigation plan submitted to USACE.

Lois Road West Culvert Replacement - Survey and Engineering study ongoing.

Rector Road West Culvert – Contract executed with GRod Construction. Preconstruction meeting scheduled for January 2020.

Hickory Creek Road Street Lights – Agreement executed with Oncor.

Mayhill Road – From north of Quail Creek Road to U.S. 380, paving operations are ongoing. Various lane closures and lane changes are occurring as required. Work on median, sidewalks, driveways and seed/sod continues. Signal installation is ongoing.

Dallas North Tollway, Extension 4B –Consultant is working toward completion of final plans. Anticipate final board action approving construction contracts for the project in May 2020.

Lake Sharon Extension – The city, bankruptcy and surety company have executed termination paperwork. Awaiting execution by contractor.

Sam Bass Road – From FM 455 to approximately 500 feet north of Nance Road, this estimated $3.5 million project will rebuild the road as a two-lane rural road and realign the intersection with FM 455. Utility coordination efforts are ongoing. Contract with Texas Bit has been executed and construction has begun.

Shady Shores Road –The selection committee has been evaluating responses and scheduled a meeting for Jan. 21, 2020, to review evaluations.

