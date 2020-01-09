Ronald David Adkins Memorial: Sunday, January 12th at 4 p.m., Sanger Community Center

Ronald David Adkins born July 14, 1945 in Gainesville, TX died December 29, 2019 in Denton, TX. He was born to Woody & Bernice Adkins. He graduated from Gainesville High School and received his AA degree from Cooke County Jr College and his Bachelors Degree from North Texas State University. Ron was a Baptist. He was in Navy for 4 years, 1 year in Vietnam and also did 6 years in the reserves. He was married to Carolyn Adkins and they had three children, Donna Kaye Albert, Ronald Craig and his wife Karen Adkins and Felicia Adkins. Seven grandchildren, Josh and wife Lacey Reich, Carolyn & Angela Wozencraft, Chase & Zach Morgan, Cade & Gus Adkins. He a sister Donna and husband Larry Partain. He also had many nieces and nephews that he loved.

Ron was a wonderful guy. We were grateful to able to share the last years of our lives together. He truly loved his family and friends. Ron was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed family, friends, golf, fishing and the Dallas Cowboys. He is preceded in death by his parents Woody and Bernice Adkins, brother Terry Adkins, sister Linda Adkins, Peggy Adkins, Jody Culwell and grandson William Prettyman.