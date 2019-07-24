Sanger and Celina drop to Class 4A D2

December 8, 2019

 

The new 2020-2022 UIL realigment classification cutoff numbers were announced earlier this week.  As, expected, Sanger High School dropped to Class 4A Division II with a high school enrollment of 757 students.  Surprisingly, the UIL cutoff number went up 75 students and Celina, with an enrollment of 850 high school students was swept up, as well, and dropped to Class 4A Division II.  Both, Sanger and Celina were in Division I the past two football seasons.    The new Class 4A Division I is enrollments 865-1209 high school students.  The new Division II is 515-864 students.  In comparison, Class 4A Division I was 790-1149 for 2018-2020 and Division II was 505-789.  In October 2017, SHS had 844 students.

Based on the enrollment snapshot from this past October, UIL groups schools into classifications that range from the 1A, the smallest number of students, to 6A, the largest. Schools within each classification then are divided into smaller districts for academic, athletic and fine arts competitions.

The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment is just more than two months away. That is when the new districts are announced in early February.  October 25, 2019, all Texas high schools were  required to send in their enrollment numbers. The “Snapshot Day”.  on that day schools record their enrollment and then send it to the UIL, who then begin the process of realignment for 2020-2022.

Sanger most likely will be in a football district with Krum, Aubrey, Bridgeport, Graham, Vernon and Iowa Park and move to a new region.    Celina will probably move in with some schools farther east or near Dallas.      

Sanger’s Division I (seven-team) district the past two seasons was Argyle, Celina, Paris, Paris North Lamar, Melissa and Anna.  North Lamar and Celina dropped to Division II.  The rest remain in Class 4A Division I.  

 

 

New UIL 2020-2022

Conference Enrollment

6A 2220 and above

5A Div. 1 1900-2219

5A Div. 2 1210-1899

4A Div. 1 865-1209

4A Div. 2 515-864

3A Div. 1 350-514

3A Div. 2 230-349

2A Div. 1 165.5-229

2A Div. 2 105-165.4

1A Div. 1 59.5-104.9

1A Div. 2 59.4 and below

 

 

 

Notable Area Snapshot High School Enrollments 2020-2022 

realignment:

 

Argyle 4A D1

1051

 

Springtown  4A D1

1041

 

Anna  4A D1

1023

 

Decatur

1022  4A  D1

 

Dallas Pinkston

1004  4A  D1

 

Wilmer-Hutchins

972  4A  D1

 

Melissa  4A D1

970

 

Brownwood  4A  D1

960

 

Lake Worth  4A  D1

949

 

Paris  4A D1

947

 

Burkburnett  4A D1

942

 

Gainesville  4A D1

937

 

Waco La Vega  4A  D1

915

 

Celina  4A D2

850

 

Carthage  4A  D2

824

 

Sanger   4A  D2

757

 

Paris North Lamar  4A  D2

741

  

Graham   4A  D2

640

 

Krum   4A  D2

635

 

Bridgeport   4A  D2

618

 

Aubrey   4A  D2

734

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Please reload

  • Facebook Basic Black
  • Twitter Basic Black
  • Black Google+ Icon

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Lemons Pub.
Search By Tags
Recommended Reading

When you subscribe to the Sanger News for just $23 PER YEAR, you’ll receive your hometown newspaper in the mail EVERY THURSDAY.

 

PLUS ... you’ll SAVE 20% PER YEAR off the newsstand price!

 

PLUS ... we’ll give you ONE MONTH FREE with your new subscription! 

Get a Month Free

Email Us:

© 2018 Lemons Publications 

Design by RODesign