Sanger and Celina drop to Class 4A D2

The new 2020-2022 UIL realigment classification cutoff numbers were announced earlier this week. As, expected, Sanger High School dropped to Class 4A Division II with a high school enrollment of 757 students. Surprisingly, the UIL cutoff number went up 75 students and Celina, with an enrollment of 850 high school students was swept up, as well, and dropped to Class 4A Division II. Both, Sanger and Celina were in Division I the past two football seasons. The new Class 4A Division I is enrollments 865-1209 high school students. The new Division II is 515-864 students. In comparison, Class 4A Division I was 790-1149 for 2018-2020 and Division II was 505-789. In October 2017, SHS had 844 students.

Based on the enrollment snapshot from this past October, UIL groups schools into classifications that range from the 1A, the smallest number of students, to 6A, the largest. Schools within each classification then are divided into smaller districts for academic, athletic and fine arts competitions.

The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment is just more than two months away. That is when the new districts are announced in early February. October 25, 2019, all Texas high schools were required to send in their enrollment numbers. The “Snapshot Day”. on that day schools record their enrollment and then send it to the UIL, who then begin the process of realignment for 2020-2022.

Sanger most likely will be in a football district with Krum, Aubrey, Bridgeport, Graham, Vernon and Iowa Park and move to a new region. Celina will probably move in with some schools farther east or near Dallas.

Sanger’s Division I (seven-team) district the past two seasons was Argyle, Celina, Paris, Paris North Lamar, Melissa and Anna. North Lamar and Celina dropped to Division II. The rest remain in Class 4A Division I.

New UIL 2020-2022

Conference Enrollment

6A 2220 and above

5A Div. 1 1900-2219

5A Div. 2 1210-1899

4A Div. 1 865-1209

4A Div. 2 515-864

3A Div. 1 350-514

3A Div. 2 230-349

2A Div. 1 165.5-229

2A Div. 2 105-165.4

1A Div. 1 59.5-104.9

1A Div. 2 59.4 and below

Notable Area Snapshot High School Enrollments 2020-2022

realignment:

Argyle 4A D1

1051

Springtown 4A D1

1041

Anna 4A D1

1023

Decatur

1022 4A D1

Dallas Pinkston

1004 4A D1

Wilmer-Hutchins

972 4A D1

Melissa 4A D1

970

Brownwood 4A D1

960

Lake Worth 4A D1

949

Paris 4A D1

947

Burkburnett 4A D1

942

Gainesville 4A D1

937

Waco La Vega 4A D1

915

Celina 4A D2

850

Carthage 4A D2

824

Sanger 4A D2

757

Paris North Lamar 4A D2

741

Graham 4A D2

640

Krum 4A D2

635

Bridgeport 4A D2

618

Aubrey 4A D2

734