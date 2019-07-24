Sanger and Celina drop to Class 4A D2
December 8, 2019
The new 2020-2022 UIL realigment classification cutoff numbers were announced earlier this week. As, expected, Sanger High School dropped to Class 4A Division II with a high school enrollment of 757 students. Surprisingly, the UIL cutoff number went up 75 students and Celina, with an enrollment of 850 high school students was swept up, as well, and dropped to Class 4A Division II. Both, Sanger and Celina were in Division I the past two football seasons. The new Class 4A Division I is enrollments 865-1209 high school students. The new Division II is 515-864 students. In comparison, Class 4A Division I was 790-1149 for 2018-2020 and Division II was 505-789. In October 2017, SHS had 844 students.
Based on the enrollment snapshot from this past October, UIL groups schools into classifications that range from the 1A, the smallest number of students, to 6A, the largest. Schools within each classification then are divided into smaller districts for academic, athletic and fine arts competitions.
The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment is just more than two months away. That is when the new districts are announced in early February. October 25, 2019, all Texas high schools were required to send in their enrollment numbers. The “Snapshot Day”. on that day schools record their enrollment and then send it to the UIL, who then begin the process of realignment for 2020-2022.
Sanger most likely will be in a football district with Krum, Aubrey, Bridgeport, Graham, Vernon and Iowa Park and move to a new region. Celina will probably move in with some schools farther east or near Dallas.
Sanger’s Division I (seven-team) district the past two seasons was Argyle, Celina, Paris, Paris North Lamar, Melissa and Anna. North Lamar and Celina dropped to Division II. The rest remain in Class 4A Division I.
New UIL 2020-2022
Conference Enrollment
6A 2220 and above
5A Div. 1 1900-2219
5A Div. 2 1210-1899
4A Div. 1 865-1209
4A Div. 2 515-864
3A Div. 1 350-514
3A Div. 2 230-349
2A Div. 1 165.5-229
2A Div. 2 105-165.4
1A Div. 1 59.5-104.9
1A Div. 2 59.4 and below
Notable Area Snapshot High School Enrollments 2020-2022
realignment:
Argyle 4A D1
1051
Springtown 4A D1
1041
Anna 4A D1
1023
Decatur
1022 4A D1
Dallas Pinkston
1004 4A D1
Wilmer-Hutchins
972 4A D1
Melissa 4A D1
970
Brownwood 4A D1
960
Lake Worth 4A D1
949
Paris 4A D1
947
Burkburnett 4A D1
942
Gainesville 4A D1
937
Waco La Vega 4A D1
915
Celina 4A D2
850
Carthage 4A D2
824
Sanger 4A D2
757
Paris North Lamar 4A D2
741
Graham 4A D2
640
Krum 4A D2
635
Bridgeport 4A D2
618
Aubrey 4A D2
734
